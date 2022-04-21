Curfew in Karnataka's Hubballi extended till April 23

Karnataka Police have extended the curfew orders in Hubballi city till April 23 in order to maintain law and order in the area which saw large-scale violence on Saturday night. The prohibitory orders were clamped from April 17 to April 20. After reviewing the situation, a decision has been taken to extend the curfew orders till Saturday.

Announcing the extension on Wednesday, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said the prohibitory orders will be in place in five police station limits of the South division of Hubballi city. The police have intensified the hunt for the miscreants who indulged in large-scale violence on Saturday night.

The special teams are focusing on the gangs who targeted police personnel during the violence. According to sources, more than 200 persons have been detained and 115 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The violence erupted in Hubballi, known as 'Chota Mumbai' which is the commercial hub of north Karnataka region, late on Saturday night following the surfacing of an objectionable post on social media.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the police station in Hubballi and indulged in large-scale violence after the police refused to hand over the accused youth to them. A total of 12 police personnel were injured as the violent mob damaged public property and torched vehicles.

While the ruling BJP has claimed that it was a planned violence, the opposition Congress is alleging that the police are arresting innocent people in connection with the case.