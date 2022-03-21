Curfew continues in Telangana's Bodhan, cops caught between communal sparring

Police had to resort to lathi charge and use tear gas after two-warring groups began pelting stones after a heated argument about the illegal installation of a statue.

news Communal Clash

The installation of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji on late Saturday night led to an altercation and stone pelting in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district in Telangana, the following day. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse groups of Hindus and Muslims who had engaged in the altercation. Around midnight on Saturday, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was placed at the Ambedkar square in Bodhan. On Sunday, heated arguments began when locals from the Muslim community realised the statue had been placed. Shortly thereafter members from both Hindu and Muslim communities who had gathered began pelting stones at each other. The police who arrived at the scene, tried to pacify them but eventually when the efforts didn’t work, they had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the agitated crowd. The police also used tear gas to disperse them.

The police immediately imposed Section 144 of CrPc which prohibits assembly of four or more persons in the area. Special police pickets were also set up to prevent any untoward incident in Bodhan as a number of people had gathered to shop at the Sunday market. Recently, a resolution was passed in the Bodhan Municipal Council to install the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji. AIMIM cadre and others from the Muslim community had objected to the statue in the area. Addressing the media, Nizamabad police commissioner KR Nagaraju had said, “They are saying they have permission but however the municipality hasn't given them permission. There is a process that needs to be followed. The request has to go to the District Revenue Officer and then to the Collector. We urged them to get permission. They were adamant that they wouldn't move. Once the stone pelting began, we had to resort to lathicharge.”

On Monday, the situation was brought under control with Section 144 continuing to be in place. Police officials called for a peace meeting with the local councillors and leaders. “Around 50 people including representatives and community leaders participated in the meeting that took place outside the Bodham police station. Right now, the situation is totally under control. Based on the situation we will decide when to lift prohibitory orders in the area,” a police personnel who is part of the commissioner’s team told TNM. But the situation remains volatile as the removing the statue will infuriate the Hindu community and letting it stay will hurt the sentiments of the members of the Muslim community. The police have maintained that the statue was installed without obtaining the required permissions.

Around a month ago, Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir announced the decision to install several statues in Bodhan including that of Tipu Sultan. However BJP MLA T Raja Singh warned MLA Shakeel and opposed the installation of a statue of Tippu Sultan. As the issue showed signs of turning into a full blown controversy, Shakeel released a video in which he said, “I happened to say that statues will be installed. The elders of the community have expressed their displeasure and hence we have immediately cancelled the decision to install any statues.”

On Monday security was stepped up in view of a bandh call given by the BJP and Hindu groups in protest against Sunday’s violence. Additional forces were deployed in the town and non locals weren't allowed into the area. Police officers clarified that there was no permission of any protest and stringent action would be taken if anyone was found forcing shopkeepers to down their shutters. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses were operating normally in the town on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Nizamabad, D. Arvind warned the state government against any attempt to remove the statue. He said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji is a national hero. An application was submitted asking for permission for the statue. The local MLA and the MIM conspired with the local leaders and they came up with the demand that even Tippu Sultan's statue should be installed. Who was Tippu Sultan? He came to Hindustan and killed Hindus and mistreated them. How can he be even equated to Shivaji? The commissioner has been asking BJP leaders to remove the statue with the promise that it can be put up later. Don't you dare touch the statue of my national hero. It is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order. The statue will not be moved from there.” BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also slammed the government and the police over handling of the situation. He alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had conspired to stop installation of the statue.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao slammed the efforts to install the statue without permission and called it ‘gundagardi’ (rowdyism). "Don't do politics in the name of Shivaji Maharaj and other Maharajas. Who says we don't respect him? How can you install a statue without permission? Is this gundagardi? There are deeper issues that need to be discussed and looked into." he fumed.

Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali spoke to Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Nizamabad Police Commissioner Nagaraju to take stock of the situation. The police commissioner and other officials have camping in the town and are closely monitoring the situation.

