Cure.fit forays into ready-to-eat segment with new range of products

Atom FoodTech

Bengaluru-based health and wellness platform, cure.fit has forayed into ready-to-eat products under its healthy food delivery vertical eat.fit. The company said in a statement that the new range of products will include healthy options of ‘easy-to-prepare food’ that it claims are 100% safe and free of chemicals.

The company will be starting with Rajma Masala and Dal Makhani, which will be available via the cure.fit app or on Swiggy and Zomato and will be priced between Rs. 100 to Rs. 150. Cure.fit is currently delivering the new range in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad and plans to expand its range in the next six to nine months to include around 13 varieties.

“These products are free of chemical preservatives, artificial colours or flavours, and trans-fat. The ambient nature of the products coupled with a long shelf life of 12 months make them easy to store and stock as well,” the company said in a statement.

These products are being manufactured in partnership with Tasty Bites, which has been in the ready-to-eat category since 1987.

Th products are being made in their factory in Pune from where they are shipped to other eat.fit locations.

Speaking on the launch of this new offering, Ankit Nagori, co-founder, cure.fit, said: “Today convenience is highly prized as people are hard pressed for time. However, it is also important to never compromise on the food we consume. As a consumer-first health brand, eat.fit seeks to constantly develop new offerings that are not only healthy and convenient for our customers but are also packed with flavour. Our Ready-to-Eat products are specifically designed to deliver on this. With this range of food, we hope to gain greater acceptance and household penetration, especially at a time when home-cooking is at the forefront.”

As per reports, EatFit will also soon launch protein and workout supplements.