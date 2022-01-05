CT Ravi says ‘shoot the country’s traitors’ after PM security breach in Punjab

PM Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday, January 5, after he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday, January 4, tweeted, “Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko Goli Maro! (Shoot the traitors of the country),” soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy had a security breach in Punjab. While the tweet itself doesn’t specify which “traitors” CT Ravi wants shot, the Karnataka politician has been tweeting continuously about the Punjab blockade that had Prime Minister Modi stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes. Several people have called out CT Ravi for the open call for violence, and have demanded action from both the BJP and Twitter — asking for the BJP National General Secretary and former Karnataka minister to be deplatformed.

Several users said the tweet was threatening, and questioned the Twitter’s community standards. Lawyer Vinay Sreenivasa tweeted, “Dear @DgpKarnataka @BSBommai, How safe are people in our state when your party general secretary gives an open call for violence?” Another Twitter user said, “This is a litmus test for @TwitterSafety @twitter. If this account is not suspended by tomorrow, then it's clear that they follow double standards and are no better than Facebook when it comes to violent hate speech.”

In December 2020, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had used a similar slogan at a rally in Delhi when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were on. The sloganeering has been criticised by several people, but no action was taken against Kapil Mishra either by the party or by the police. Several people have alleged in that instance that Kapil Mishra’s inciting speech was one of the ingredients that triggered violence in Delhi against CAA protesters and students.

Dear @DgpKarnataka @BSBommai



How safe are people in our state when your party general secretary gives an open call for violence ??@HateSpeechBeda https://t.co/lQqoWV15O9 January 5, 2022

This is a litmus test for @TwitterSafety @twitter. If this account is not suspended by tomorrow, then it's clear that they follow double standards and are no better than Facebook when it comes to violent hate speech.. https://t.co/9WgHk3dmsL — Varun C. MD, DM (@drcheruvarun) January 5, 2022

Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday, January 5, after a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible. BJP on Wednesday attcked the Congress over the incident, alleging that the ruling party of the state tried to "physically harm him" but didn't succeed in its "murderous intentions".

Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover when it was 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, which he was going to visit. He had earlier landed in Bathinda and was reportedly supposed to take a helicopter from there, but couldn’t due to weather conditions. He then took the road to Hussainiwala, when his convoy found that the road ahead was blocked by agitating farmers. The Prime Minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the breach of security and said that the state needs to be concerned about its future. He also targeted his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Channi over the incident.

"We condemn the breach of security and the blockage of our PM Narendra Modi Ji's road cavalcade in Punjab. But what's equally condemnable is the irresponsible statement by CM Charanjit Channi who has called it a natural happening. If this is your idea of law and order, Punjab truly needs to worry about its future," Bommai said in a tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for President's rule in the state. Amarinder said the current government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state. Amarinder, who left Congress to form his own party last November, has allied with BJP to contest the upcoming polls. Current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded Amarinder Singh after a rift in the state Congress that led to the latter's unceremonious exit.

In its statement issued after the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the event in Ferozepur told the public that the PM's programme was postponed and not cancelled.

Modi was visiting Punjab after a gap of two years and first time since the repealing of the three farm laws, the cause of a year-long farmer-stir at Delhi borders.

With inputs from PTI