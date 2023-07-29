CT Ravi dropped as BJP national office bearer, likely to be Karnataka BJP chief

CT Ravi is a contender to the post of Karnataka BJP President and is likely to replace Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi has been dropped from the party's team of national office-bearers. A new list of office-bearers was announced by the BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, July 29. As National General Secretary of the BJP, CT Ravi held charge over key states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Ravi is considered a staunch Hindutva supporter in Karnataka.

Ravi lost from the Chikkamagaluru constituency during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP leader, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, is considered a contender for the post of the partyâ€™s State President and is likely to replace Nalin Kumar Kateel. Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters in June that he will step down from his position.

Apart from BL Santhosh, the partyâ€™s National General Secretary (Organisation), the list of central office-bearers has no representative from Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

CT Ravi in a tweet thanked BJPâ€™s national President JP Nadda for providing him the opportunity to work as a National General Secretary in the party. "As a BJP karyakarta, it was a great privilege and honour to serve my party, the worldâ€™s largest political organisation as its National General Secretary. It is my fortune to have got the exposure and experience of working for the BJP under the leadership of our National President Shri JP Nadda Ji. I wholeheartedly thank Shri Nadda Ji for giving me such a huge responsibility and opportunity," CT Ravi said.

He said he will accept any role the party decides for him. "From booth president to National General Secretary, my journey in the BJP has been very educative and transformative in many ways. I will continue to serve my party with utmost dedication and commitment in whatever role the party assigns to me," CT Ravi added.

As a @BJP4India Karyakarta, it was a great privilege and honour to serve my Party, the Worldâ€™s largest political organisation as its National General Secretary.



It is my fortune to have got the exposure and experience of working for the BJP under the leadership of our Nationalâ€¦ â€” C T Ravi à²¸à²¿ à²Ÿà²¿ à²°à²µà²¿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 29, 2023

Recently, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son and party vice-president BY Vijayendra met JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi while Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of Late Ananth Kumar met Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP is yet to decide who will be the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly more than 75 days after the election results were declared.





