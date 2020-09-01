CSK team test negative in new COVID-19 test, training to begin after next test

Earlier, two players, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, had tested positive for the virus.

The players and support staff for the Chennai Super Kings have tested negative for the coronavirus after tests were carried out on Monday. This includes the 13 members who had earlier tested positive for the disease, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI.

Another test will be conducted this week on September 3. “We will start [training] by September 4,” Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

The team has faced recent hurdles ahead of the Indian Premier League this month. Earlier, players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the virus, while Suresh Raina departed from the camp due to “personal reasons.” The left-handed batsman had announced his retirement in August, alongside MS Dhoni, from international cricket.

All players and support staff are set to undergo another test on September 3. If their reports are negative once again, they will be allowed back onto the field soon after. Chahar and Ruturaj will remain in quarantine and will not be allowed to practice before September 12. They have been removed from the bubble, created for teams and players for the IPL.

Cricketers Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi arrived in Dubai and went straight into quarantine. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has yet again postponed his arrival. However, he hasn’t made any statements regarding his participation in the tournament. The CSK management maintained that they have faith in the offspinner and believe that his arrival will boost the spirit of the team after a number of off-field hurdles.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.