CSK suspends Team Doctor for 'controversial' tweet around Indo-China standoff

Madhu Thottappillil had, on Tuesday evening, tweeted on the standoff.

news Controversy

The Chennai Super Kings suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil after the latter published a 'controversial' tweet around the Indo-China border standoff. Several Twitter users had tagged the team on the microblogging site, demanding accountability and validation over Madhu’s tweet.

The team announced its decision to suspend Madhu on Twitter on Wednesday and expressed regret for the tweet which was ‘in bad taste’. “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” the team posted on its official handle.

On Tuesday, as news started pouring in about three Indian army personnel who were killed in the standoff with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley region in Ladakh the previous night, Madhu had tweeted, “Just curious if the coffins will come back with a “PM Cares’ sticker on them?” His tweet was a reference to the recent tweets by several BJP leaders including Sambit Patra and BL Santhosh which was considered to be evidence of the money donated to the PM Cares fund being put to good use. In their tweets, the BJP leaders attached a picture of a ventilator with a 'PM Cares' sticker that indicated that the equipment was purchased using the fund from PM Cares.

After Madhu’s tweet in the evening, several Twitter users tagged Chennai Super Kings, demanding the team to explain Madhu’s tweet. They also demanded that he be sacked from his position in the IPL team.

Few prominent BJP supporters too joined in.

On Monday night, the Indian and the Chinese troops were engaged in a row in the Galwan Valley area near Ladakh. Initial reports stated that three Indian army jawans had lost their lives in the stand-off while the Indian Army, later on Tuesday, stated that the fatalities on the Indian side were 20 personnel.