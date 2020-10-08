CSK lose to KKR by 10 runs to suffer fourth defeat of IPL 2020

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik was hailed for his mix of innovation and skill in restricting the CSK batting lineup from chasing a score of 167.

news Sport

Kolkata Knight Riders edged out Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tense Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Wednesday.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik was hailed for his mix of innovation and skill in restricting the CSK batting lineup from chasing a score of 167. With 44 needed off the last four overs and with MS Dhoni and Sam Curran batting, CSK looked likelier to win the contest. But Andre Russell, saved by KKR for the death overs, picked up the crucial wicket of Curran and helped KKR to its third win of the tournament.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to a score of 167 in 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi (81) got Kolkata off to a quick start with the team racing to 70-1 off the first 8 overs. However, CSK's Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur bowled excellently against Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan to restrict KKR to a par score Apart from Tripathu, KKR's batsmen struggled to contribute. Cummins (17 not out) and Narine (17) were the next highest scorers. The last four wickets fell in the space of five runs and saw KKR bowled out off the last ball of their innings.

Apart from Thakur and Curran, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo bowled tidy spells while captain MS Dhoni effected a run out to end the KKR innings.

In response, CSK started briskly before Shivam Mavi dismissed Faf du Plessis for 17. Shane Watson scored a 50 to propel CSK's chase before Ambati Rayudu chipped in with a 30. The contributions put CSK in relative control of the contest but in a trend that will surely worry coach Stephen Fleming, the CSK lower order was unable to pace their chase once again leaving the Chennai side with just two wins in six league games so far.