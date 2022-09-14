Crypto Basics: Understanding On-chain and Off-chain Transactions

On-chain transactions are secure but not inherently scalable.

Bitcoin and Crypto Technical analysis

We have launched Cryptogram, an India-focused free weekly newsletter on blockchain tech, global crypto markets, and Web 3.0 technologies which promise to change our future. If you would like to subscribe to this newsletter, click here . You can read our past editions here .

We all know by now that blockchain technology allows the transfer of value in a secure and transparent fashion over its network. It doesn't require trusted third parties like a central authority governing its transactions or intermediaries facilitating the same. The transactions afford anonymity though they can be traced back to their origin. Blockchain transactions can be of two types - on-chain and off-chain.

On-Chain Transactions

As the name suggests, on-chain transactions are carried out over a blockchain network from start to finish. These transactions ensure greater security and transparency. This is because these transactions are verified in real-time and stored over an immutable distributed ledger. The immutability of the ledger ensures that transactions, once written, arenâ€™t manipulated or tampered with.

However, on-chain transactions may be costly and include high fees and slower transaction throughput. This is more prevalent in the case of Proof-of-Work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin. PoW is an energy-intensive and time-consuming method to validate transactions. Ethereum is undergoing its Merge upgrade tomorrow, which will mark its transition from the PoW to the more-efficient Proof-of-Stake.

The transaction processing time may depend on the consensus mechanism used by the individual network. For instance, the Bitcoin network may take a few minutes to confirm a transaction.

Off-Chain Transactions

These transactions receive confirmations outside a blockchain network and, as a result, are cheaper and faster than conventional on-chain transactions. They are confirmed outside the blockchain and later integrated into the network. Parties involved in an off-chain transaction agree that the validation and authentication of the transaction will be carried out by a third party.

Off-chain transactions are useful for any blockchain as they help in solving its scalability woes. An example of this would be the Polygon network, which is a layer-2 scaling solution built over Ethereum. Transactions can be taken off the mainnet, helping it scale and speed up, while validating it off-chain allows faster and cheaper transactions.

Besides speed and economy, off-chain transactions offer anonymity and more privacy to the users as the data is validated outside the main network rather than being publicly broadcasted. However, off-chain transactions offer less transparency as a third party is involved and are less secure because there is no consensus mechanism to validate the transactions. Off-chain transactions happen in a private cloud-like environment.

Both kinds of transactions have their pros and cons and hold their relevance in the transactional scheme of things in the decentralized domain.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.