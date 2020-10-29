'Cry baby': How Dulquer Salmaan wished Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday

The duo are currently shooting for the film ‘Hey Sinamika’ by debut director Brindha Gopal.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday took to social media to wish his current co-star Aditi Rao Hydari a happy birthday. The duo are currently shooting for Hey Sinamika, directed by debut filmmaker Brindha Gopal.

The actor joked about his co-star having trouble learning some dialogues and called her a ‘cry baby’, with two selfies of the both of them, where Aditi looks upset.

“Happy happy birthday HRH @aditiraohydari !! I was trying to find these pics ! This was the day some lines were troubling you ! Cry baby !! #heysinamika jokes apart, hope you had the best bday!” he tweeted.

The shooting of Hey Sinamika started in Chennai in March and got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The film is directed by Brindha, who is a well known dance choreographer in the south.

Incidentally the title of the film ‘Hey Sinamika’ is from Mani Ratnam’s 2015 film OK Kanmani which also starred Dulquer. The film had a song titled Hey Sinamika with Dulquer and his OK Kanmani co-star Nithya Menen.

When the shooting of the film began in March, Dulquer posted a tweet from the sets of the film which also saw filmmaker’s K Bhagyaraj, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini and actor-politician Kushboo Sundar. Dulquer had then tweeted,”The magic of new beginnings! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brindha master!"

Dulquer has Vaan, another Tamil film apart from Hey Sinamika. He also has a Malayalam film titled Kurup in the pipeline, where the actor plays Sukumara Kurup and the Indrajith plays the police officer investigating the crime that he has committed. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.