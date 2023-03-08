Crores seized from Karnataka BJP MLA’s house — he has the most brazen explanation

If the MLA has several crores simply lying around in his house, why did he not declare this money in his affidavit?

news Corruption

Lokayukta officials in Karnataka recently raided the office of BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa, and his son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. Other than the bribe amount, the Lokayukta sleuths also seized Rs 2.2 crore from the MLA’s office and Rs 6.1 crore from his house. After he secured a bail in the case, the MLA was asked about the money seized from his house. And he has the most brazen explanation for it.

“Our Channagiri taluk is the land of arecanut. Even the house of commoners will have Rs 4 to 5 crore. Such amounts are considered insignificant by us,” he said, looking straight into the cameras that surrounded him.

As per the election affidavit filed by Madal Virupakshappa in 2018, the MLA’s annual income for 2016-17 was just Rs 5.4 lakh, while his wife had an annual income of Rs 64 lakh. The total assets (movable and immovable) owned by him and his wife were worth Rs 5.73 crore. So if the MLA has several crores simply lying around in his house, why did he not declare this money in his affidavit?

The Congress meanwhile has reacted to the comment and said, “According to Madal Virupakshappa, it is common for areca nut farmers to have crores of money in their houses. Dear MLA, when areca nut farmers of the state are suffering due to leaf spot disease and price reduction, it would be very beneficial if you tell them this method to grow crores of rupees like you.”

Though he secured bail, Madal Virupakshappa is likely to appear before the Lokayukta officers on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Lokayukta officers have prepared a questionnaire for the BJP MLA, who is the prime accused in the case. He is supposed to appear before the officers within 48 hours after getting the order copy. The High Court granted him interim bail on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru has objected to the immediate posting of the interim anticipatory bail application of Madal Virupakshappa and expressed serious concern.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the President of the Advocates' Association, Vivek Subba Reddy stated that the usual practice in the High Court of Karnataka is that new matters like anticipatory bail take several days and weeks for posting.

“But, VIP matters are entertained overnight. This practice would lead to the common man losing faith in the judicial system. It is of utmost importance that the MLA also should be treated as a common man”, the letter said.

The letter also urged that the association appeals to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day, so that the common man is treated as VIP.