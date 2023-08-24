Criminals uproot ATM kiosk even as Delhi security tightened for G20 summit

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had stated that heightened security measures were in place for the safe and smooth conduct of the G20 Summit.

news News

Amid police assertions of having bolstered security in the national capital in view of the September G20 summit, criminals managed to uproot an ATM filled with cash and escape without being detected in outer north Delhi.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 24. According to police, at around 3.10 am, a PCR call was received from the command room of Central Bank of India, Mumbai, regarding an ATM break and theft at Khera Khurd in the area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the main gate of the ATM was broken and the ATM machine was uprooted from the ground and taken away. “The official said that an FIR is being registered under sections 457, 380, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Narela Industrial Area police station. As per the bank, the last refill was done on August 19 and the present cash was Rs 1,40,300 in the machine,” said a senior police official.

On Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in a statement said that the heightened security measures, including the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), ambulances, and advanced firefighting mechanisms like firefighting robots, have been implemented at strategic locations across the national capital to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the G20 Summit scheduled for September 8-10.