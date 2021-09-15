Crimes against SCs and STs increased in 2020, NCRB data shows

However, in metropolitan cities, the cases of atrocities against both Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes saw a decline.

news Crime

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2020 revealed that crimes against Scheduled Caste people increased by 9.4% compared to last year. The cases increased from 45,961 in 2019 to 50,291. The crime rate increased from 22.8 in 2019 to 25 in 2020. According to the data, 4,273 cases (8.5%) of them were under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and 3,788 cases (7.5%) were under criminal intimidation. The highest number of cases at 16,543 (32.9%) were of â€˜simple hurtâ€™.

Similarly, atrocities against Scheduled Tribes increased by 9.3% compared to last year. The cases increased from 7,570 in 2019 to 8,272. The crime rate increased from 7.3 in 2019 to 7.9 in 2020, the report said. As per the data, 1,137 cases (13.7%) were of rape followed by assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty at 10.7% (885 cases). The highest number of cases were of â€˜simple hurtâ€™, with 2,247 cases accounting for 27.2%.

In the metropolitan cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat), the cases of atrocities against both Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes saw a decline. In the metros, a total of 1,485 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing a decrease of cases by 10.9% compared to 2019, which saw 1,667 cases. Among these cases, criminal intimidation formed the highest number of cases with 249 cases (16.8%) followed by rape with 206 cases (13.9%) and 159 cases (10.7%) of â€˜simple hurt.â€™

Similarly, in the metro cities, there was a decrease of cases of crime against Scheduled Tribes (STs). A total of 221 cases were registered, showing a decrease of cases by 14.3% over 2019. Among these cases, the highest of them were rape (37 cases) followed by â€˜simple hurtâ€™ with 20 cases (9.0%), and 18 cases (8.1%) under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the data, there was a decline of 8.3% in crime against women. The total number of cases recorded in this category were 3,71,503 cases against previous yearâ€™s 4,05,326 cases. The majority of cases under crime against women were â€˜Cruelty by Husband or His Relativesâ€™ (30.0%) followed by â€˜Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modestyâ€™ (23.0%), â€˜Kidnapping & Abduction of Womenâ€™ (16.8%) and â€˜Rapeâ€™ (7.5%). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 56.5 in 2020 in comparison with 62.3 in 2019.