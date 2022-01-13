Crime Branch conducts raid at actor Dileepâ€™s house in Aluva

A team of Kerala Crime Branch officers started a raid on actor Dileepâ€™s house in Aluva around 12 pm on January 13. The raid began after the police took permission from the Aluva Magistrate court. The police action comes a day after Crime Branch recorded the statement of Balachandrakumar, a man who has alleged that Dileep had the visuals of sexual assault of a female actor in February 2017. Dileep is accused of hiring a thug named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault a colleague.

A 20-member Crime Branch team led by Superintendent of Police Mohanachandran conducted the raid at Dileepâ€™s house, named â€˜Padmasarovaramâ€™. This is the house where Balachandrakumar alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to attack police officers who investigated the assault case. Following Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch. The raids on Dileepâ€™s house are in connection with this FIR. The police are also investigating if Dileep has visuals of the sexual asault of the actor.

According to Malayalam channels, the gate was locked when officials arrived. Although police officers entered after jumping over the compound wall, Dileepâ€™s sister arrived later and opened the gates for them. SP Mohanachandran told the media that Dileep was at home, but no questioning happened.

Raids were also conducted at Dileepâ€™s brother Anoopâ€™s house in Aluva. Mohanachandran left Dileep's house and went to Anoop's house around 2 pm. Anoop too is an accused in the new FIR filed by the police. Though police reached the office of Dileepâ€™s production house called Grand Production, it was closed. The police warned that they will enter the officer forcibly. Around 2.15 pm, the office was opened by employees and the raid started.