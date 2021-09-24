Crime Branch issues notice to Kerala BJP chief K Surendran in election bribery case

Surendran is accused of allegedly bribing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate K Sundara, a namesake, who contested from Manjeshwar.

Days after Kerala BJP president K Surendran was questioned by the Crime Branch in connection with an election bribery case, the investigation agency has again issued summons to him. This time, Surendran has been asked to produce his mobile phone to the Crime Branch. K Surendran is accused of allegedly bribing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate K Sundara, a namesake, who contested from Manjeshwar.

During the Assembly polls, K Surendran contested from two constituencies, Manjeshwar and Konni. In 2016, K Surendran lost in Manjeshwar by just 89 votes. Meanwhile, BSP candidate K Sundara, whose name is similar to the BJP chief, got more than 400 votes in 2016. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Sundara also filed his nomination. However, he later withdrew it. Two months after the election, Sundara levelled allegations that prior to the April 6 Assembly polls, BJP leaders pressured him to withdraw his nomination, and gave him Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000. He had also alleged that his family was threatened.

On September 26, K Surendran, who is booked in the case, was questioned by Crime Branch officials in Kasaragod. However, according to a Times of India report, he has been summoned again to produce his mobile phone, which is considered as crucial evidence in the case. Reportedly, Surendran had told the investigation agency that he does not possess a phone. But an investigation has reportedly found that a mobile phone is still in use by him. As per reports, the Crime Branch has found that statements given by K Surendran to be contradictory. As per Surendran's statement, reportedly, he claims not to have stayed in a hotel at Kasaragod where the BSP candidate's nomination withdrawal form was prepared. But the TOI report said that Surendran's claim was allegedly found to be false by the police. Further investigation is underway.

