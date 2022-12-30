Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with serious car accident, hospitalised

After the Bangladesh Test series, he was returning to his hometown Roorkee when the accident occurred, police said.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalised after a major car accident in Uttarakhandâ€™s Roorkee early on Friday, December 30. According to reports, Rishabh was driving his BMW car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when the vehicle hit the divider and caught on fire. Hindustan Times reported that the ace wicketkeeper sustained injuries to his neck, back and feet, but his condition is stable. He was travelling alone.

NDTV reported that when the car caught fire, Rishabh had to break the windshield in order to escape. After the Bangladesh Test series, he was returning to his hometown Roorkee when the accident occurred, police said. Visuals of the accident site show the railings on the divider completely bent with metal rods sticking out dangerously. Meanwhile, Rishabhâ€™s car was completely mangled and scorched. Chunks of the carâ€™s bonnet were missing following the impact, as well as the back bumper. The tires were melted and the metal on the car was burnt. According to reports, Rishabh was initially admitted to the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, but was later shifted to Max Hospital.

Born in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant is a left-hand batsman and a wicket-keeper. He became well-known during the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, when he scored 75 runs in 24 balls during a match against Nepal. In 2016, he was drafted by the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even became the team captain. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team during a T20 match in 2017 against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.