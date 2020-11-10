Cricketer Natarajan earns praise from TN CM Edappadi, Stalin for Indian squad selection

The two political party heads congratulated the player who grew up in Salem and celebrated his performance in the Indian Premier League.

Pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan, who made headlines again this week after being selected for the national cricket squad, has earned high praise from both Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin. The two political party heads, congratulated the player who grew up in Salem and celebrated his performance in the Indian Premier League.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to say, "The selection of Natarajan from Salem, who made cricketing stalwarts struggle with his astonishing bowling to the Indian squad gives me great pride and joy. I wish that he continues to have several achievements in his journey."

DMK chief MK Stalin meanwhile personally spoke with the fast bowler, expressing his wishes.

"My congratulations and praise to Salem Yorker Puyal (cyclone) Natarajan who has been selected for the Indian team. I spoke to Natarajan. I expressed my hope that he will attain great heights, more victories and bring pride to the team. Let all his dreams come true," he tweeted.

Natarajan replaced Varun Chakravarthy, who has been injured, in India's tour of Australia for a three-match 20-20 series. This, after the pacer made heads turn with his performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knack for bowling yorkers was noticed by selectors who chose him to replace the injured player.

The IPL proved to be a game changer for the 29-year-old who has struggled with injuries and problems with his action before. This IPL was a game-changer for Natarajan. He put his foot on the accelerator for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His stint in Sunrisers however saw his pace go upto over 130 kmph. His strength is his yorker that he is able to deliver at will. The yorker he bowled to AB de Villiers in the eliminator specifically, went straight to the stumps leaving the in-form batsman flabbergasted.