Actor Suriya's Soorarai Pottru streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime on the eve of Deepavali. This film has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. It is not just the movie buffs and critics that are heaping praises but top film personalities as well. Several actors have congratulated Suriya and team for making this wonderful film and the latest to join this bandwagon happens to the cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

After watching the film Ashwin had tweeted: ""Change” is the only constant in life, while the journey of the person trying to make that “change” can be toxic and challenging. Every single time I take a flight, I will remember #SooraraiPottru. Nailed it! #inspiring."

Actor Madhavan too hailed his ‘bro’ Suriya’s performance in Soorarai Pottru. Another major praise for Suriya and the film came from Captain GR Gopinath himself, the man whose story inspired the film. Air Deccan Founder Captain Gopinath tweeted, "Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The project, which marks Suriya’s first time collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Soorarai Pottru became the first big-budget mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who co-produced this project.

Suriya has a busy lineup of projects. While it has already been confirmed Suriya will team up with Vetrimaaran for Vaadivasal, Sun Pictures on Sunday announced it will produce Suriya’s next with filmmaker Pandiraj. Currently dubbed Suriya 40, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj.

Vaadivasal marks the debut collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran and is based on a novel of the same name written by CS Chellapa. It is the story about a bull and the one who tames it.

However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari. There are unverified rumours that Aruvaa has been dropped and Hari has gone ahead by roping in Arun Vijay to complete the project.

