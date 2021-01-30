Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane reveals he has watched Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'

Rahane revealed this in an Ask Me Anything session with his Instagram followers.

Flix Cinema

Indian cricket team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was at the helm of India's second-ever Test series win in Australia, and led the team in the absence of Virat Kohli. In an Ask Me Anything session with his Instagram followers, when one of his followers asked him if he had watched any Tamil series or movie, Rahane revealed that he watched Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and loved the film and had asked cricketer Ashwin to recommend more Tamil movies to him to which Ashwin suggested Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Amid the pandemic, several filmmakers released their movies on OTT platforms. Suriya, too, followed the trend and Soorari Pottru was released on Amazon Prime on November 12.

To add a feather in the Soorarai Pottru teamâ€™s hat, the movie finds itself in the Oscar race now. The movie is available on the Academy Screening Room from today to be viewed by the academy members and voted to be nominated. The film has entered in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and many other categories.

It was the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. The film was announced in 2018 and has been shot across Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh. Suriya essays the role of an ambitious rebel who aims at becoming the CEO of an airline company. The action-drama marks Suriyaâ€™s first-time collaboration with a female director. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who has co-produced this project. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a slew of films in his kitty. Suriya has a film with director Siruthai Siva which was announced a year back. Reliable sources have confirmed that Siva has already begun the pre-production process for his project with Suriya which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. The yet-untitled film will mark the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Siva.

Suriya also has a film with filmmaker Pandiraj in the pipeline. Sun Pictures have announced that they will be bankrolling this project with director Pandiraj. The project, currently dubbed Suriya 40, marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj. The makers recently announced that Priyanka Mohan, who awaits the release of her Tamil debut film Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been roped in as the female lead.

Suriyaâ€™s film with Vetrimaaran is based on the novel Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, the film will be the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. Vaadivasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

