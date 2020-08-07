Creating an End to End Digital PR Market Place- Savin Communication

With the outbreak of COVID-19, millions of lives were affected globally. India’s economic losses were to the tune of Rs. 32,000 crores daily for the first 21 days of the lockdown. During the complete lockdown phase, only 25% of India’s total economy, worth $2.8 trillion, was working. On the other hand, more than 50% of Indian businesses have been severely affected by this pandemic. Significant industries like manufacturing, services, supply chain management, etc have been pushed to the wall even as specific businesses have borne the brunt of total uncertainty.

The unprecedented challenges thrown by COVID-19 has led to a fight for survival, stress, performance shortcomings among individuals and seriously impacting their lives. Amidst the plethora of misinformation, loss of manpower and deeply entrenched uncertainties nestled into the human psyche, digital PR, or public relations managed over a digital space like social media, etc., has emerged as a beacon of hope for businesses and individuals who are eager to revive themselves.

While the world fights through the novel coronavirus, an end to end Digital PR Market place, Savin Communication is on a mission to rescue businesses big or small with its crisis management and communication practices, keeping its clients on top of their game with the right key messaging, engaging narratives and powerful stories. The company builds ideas, weave and narrate brand stories and deliver them to the brand's potential consumer audience. In the middle of this perfect storm created by Coronavirus, the firm has evolved as the one-stop shop for all the Digital PR needs.

Founded in the year 2017, the company has one of the biggest networks of associates in the sector, across the globe. The agency has successfully delivered 3500+ articles for more than 550 clients so far. “The aim is to bridge the relationship gap between the Media Houses and Clients, by providing credible reach to the brands and interesting stories to the readers of the publications”, says Saurav Chaudhary, Founder of Savin Communication.

He added “We are working as a medium to facilitate clients the most affordable and customized Digital PR solution with a defined timeline.”

The digital PR agency works along 3 principles – Guaranteed coverage, End-to-end PR Market place and Media-buying at an affordable price. The company is working with established businesses as well as start-up owners, social media influencers & revolutionary educationists, fashion icons & social workers.

In the times of Corona, Savin Communication has become a savior of sorts for the struggling business sector as well as individuals looking to create an impact on the world.

