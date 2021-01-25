Crackdown after Shivamogga blast in Karnataka, explosives seized in Mandya

The blast in Shivamogga had left at least six people dead, following which authorities have stepped into action.

The Mandya district administration in Karnataka seized explosives and detained vehicles used for quarrying in a bid to restrict illegal activities in the wake of a blast that took place in Shivamogga last week, killing at least six people. Residents in several parts of Mandya, particularly around Krishnaraja Sagar, had voiced concerns about illegal quarrying in their areas. The stone-crushing units found in different parts of the district supply stones for the construction of buildings in Mandya and Mysuru.

Officials from the Mines and Geology department along with taluk administration officials visited Baby Betta near Krishnaraja Sagar on Friday and inspected illegal quarrying sites in Nagamangala and Srirangapatna on Saturday, reported The Hindu.

District authorities said they had seized explosives in two areas of the district, in Arakere and in Bellur. Around 350 detonators were seized in Arakere while 16 gelatin sticks and 18 detonators were recovered from Bellur. Parashurama K, the Superintendent of Police of the district, said that inspection of stone-crushing units will continue over the next few days.

Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa had promised to crackdown on illegal mining in the state. "I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it. Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," he had said.

Mandya Member of Parliament (MP) Sumalatha tweeted that the incident in Shivamogga was a warning to residents in Mandya. “The administration and police in Mandya have initiated action against illegal mining. I have constantly pursued efforts at curbing them and voiced my concern in Parliament also,” she tweeted.

The administration and police in Mandya have initiated action against illegal mining. I have constantly pursued efforts at curbing them and voiced my concern in Parliament also. My efforts will continue till the last of this illegal activity is stopped.https://t.co/V0B6MbXYkH pic.twitter.com/ZI42nKlvpe — Sumalatha Ambareesh ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) January 24, 2021

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a meeting will be held on Monday in which the state government will discuss the issue.