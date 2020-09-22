CPI(M) not responsible for mistakes committed by children of leaders: P Jayarajan

He also said that the party has to react only about the activities of its members and is not bound to react to the mistakes of their families.

CPI(M) State Committee member and Kannur district Secretary P Jayarajan said that the party has no responsibility if children of leaders were involved in crimes. Jayarajan's response comes at a time when there are allegations against Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connections with the gold smuggling scam. There are also several allegations against Jaison, son of Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, over his alleged connections with Swapna Suresh, the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case.

In an interview to Mathrubhumi daily, Jayarajan said that kith and kin of leaders cannot interfere in the functioning of the government or the party. He also said that the party has to react only about the activities of its members and is not bound to react to the mistakes of their families. He added that the party will not protect children of leaders if they did commit any mistakes. The CPI(M) has been facing a lot of criticism from the opposition who have questioned the clout enjoyed by the children of prominent leaders. Jayarajan's statements are likely to begin a new controversy as it could either be perceived as a warning to leaders and their families or as the party washing its hands off any such allegations.

When the journalist pointed out that there were no allegations against P Jayarajan's children, the leader retorted that it was unfair to create a rift that way and project the leadership in this manner. "EP Jayarajan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are my seniors. Comparing our families is not right. If anyone wants to money through legal means by doing a business, there is nothing wrong in it," he said.

He dismissed allegations that he was made a candidate in Vadakara elections to remove him from the post of district Secretary.

"When I was made a candidate, the state leadership decided that I should resign from the post of district Secretary. If I had won the elections, there wouldn't have been any allegation. But I didn't win. So I continued as a state committee member. A party worker's duty is to do what the party entrusts him with," he said.

Earlier there were reports that the party took back the car given to Jayarajan when he was district secretary and he had to travel in his gunman's car. Reacting to this Jayarajan said that he had travelled in his gun man's vehicle at times, but had never faced any trouble. He also said that the party has always provided him facilities to travel.

