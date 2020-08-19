CPI(M) member in Kerala’s Alappuzha stabbed to death, probe on

36-year-old Siyad, a fisherman, was stabbed by an assailant while he was standing near MSM School in Kayamkulam.

news Crime

A CPI(M) member in Kerala’s Alappuzha district was stabbed to death on Tuesday night by an unidentified person. Though 36-year-old Siyad, a Kayamkulam native, was rushed to the hospital by passersby, he succumbed to his injuries on the same night. According to police, it was around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Siyad, who was a fisherman, was stabbed by an assailant while he was standing near MSM School in Kayamkulam.

According to reports, Siyad had come back after distributing food kits to those under COVID-19 quarantine in the area. Siyad was immediately taken to Taluk Hospital in Kayamkulam but he succumbed as he was reported to have suffered serious injuries to the liver.

Though some reports stated that investigation officials suspect a person who is already accused in multiple murder cases, Kayamkulam police told TNM that it is yet to be ascertained, as to who was behind the crime.

“It is not sure who was behind the attack. A probe is on and police teams have left for investigation to various spots. One team has gone for the inquest to Haripad,” said an official of Kayamkulam police station. Siyad is identified to be a member of the CPI(M) party but he holds no leadership post, said the police official.

Siyad used to sell fish near the railway over bridge in Kayamkulam. His mortal remains have been shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Haripad.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) unit in Kayamkulam has announced a ‘hartal’ in the region, to protest against the murder of its party member. Police officials said that no further untoward incidents have happened following the murder.

Last year, a Congress worker in Thrissur district was similarly hacked to death by a group of assailants. A Popular Front of India (PFI) worker was arrested and accused of the murder. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was also hacked to death last September in Kerala’s Kollam, following a brawl between neighbours.

