CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

The victim was identified as Shajahan – CPI(M) Kottekkad local committee member – and the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

news Crime

On the eve of Independence Day, a 40-year-old local CPI(M) leader was hacked to death allegedly by a two-member gang, in Kunnamkad of Malampuzha in Palakkad district on August 14, Sunday. The victim was identified as Shajahan – CPI(M) Kottekkad local committee member – and the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday near his house, when preparations were underway for Independence Day celebrations.

According to a report in Asianet News, the murder was witnessed by Shajahan’s friend Suresh. Speaking to the channel, Suresh said that it was an eight-member gang that killed Shajahan and they had an argument over the party’s official mouthpiece Deshabhimani. “While all eight of them had weapons, it was Sabari and Aneesh - both party members - that attacked Shajahan and all of them ran away. I witnessed my friend’s death with my own eyes,” he said.

While the CPI(M) alleged that the murder was committed by RSS-BJP, the latter has refuted the allegations. BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar has alleged that the internal issues within CPI(M) might have led to the murder and the party is blaming the RSS for it.

Meanwhile, Shajahan’s body has been kept at the Palakkad district hospital and an investigation is underway by the police. The murder was condemned by Malampuzha MLA A Prabhakaran, who also said that the “RSS wanted to create tension in the state and break the law and order situation by killing innocent people”, according to TOI.

He also said that Shajahan had faced death threats previously, according to a report in The Hindu. Further, CPI(M) central committee member AK Balan said, “It can be seen as a wilful attempt to create tension in the area. We have given instructions to our party workers to maintain calm and not get provoked over the incident.”

CPI(M) has condemned the murder and released a statement. In the statement, the party has alleged that the murders were carried out by members of RSS-BJP, and the party has been indulging in a fake campaign. “In Kerala alone, 17 CPI(M) workers were killed by RSS criminal gangs in six years. The aim of the RSS is to destroy the peace and freedom of the state by creating riots,” the statement added.