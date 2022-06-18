CPI(M) demotes Kerala MLA, other leaders over alleged misuse of party funds

The allegations of misappropriation of funds involving the CPI(M) in Payyannur arose during the 2021 Assembly polls.

The CPI(M) in Kerala has taken action against Payyannur MLA and party leader TI Madhusoodanan over alleged misappropriation of party funds and demoted him from Kannur district secretariat to district committee. Two other area committee members â€” KK Gangadharan and T Viswanathan, have also been demoted to the lower committee.

The allegations of misappropriation of funds involving the CPI(M) in Payyannur arose during the 2021 Assembly polls. As per a report in the Times of India, there were also allegations of misappropriation of nearly Rs 80 lakh in the process of CPI(M) leaders to procure funds for building the Payyannur area committee office. According to a Manorama report, the incident had come to light after counterfoils from two receipt books used by the area committee to generate funds for the 2021 Assembly polls went missing.

Allegations were also raised on how the balance amount in the Payyannur Dhanraj martyrdom fund, which was formed to give financial backing to the family of party worker CV Dhanraj, who was killed allegedly by RSS activists in 2016, was utilised.

The CPI(M) had constructed a house for the family and started fixed deposits (FD) in the name of Dhanrajâ€™s wife, two children and also in the motherâ€™s name. However, the balance amount was put into the joint account of two party leaders from Payyannur as an FD and this was met with criticism, the ToI report adds.

Payyannur area secretary V Kunhikrishnan, who had brought up the issue in party meetings, also faced action as the party removed him from the post. The ToI report added that the party took action against him arguing that his stand led to the issue being discussed in public and harmed the partyâ€™s reputation. Following the action against him, Kunhikrishnan said he was quitting public life.

The party also took action on other leaders pertaining to the same case. CPI(M) state committee member TV Rajesh has been deputed as the area secretary. Area committee office secretary Karivellur Karunakaran has also been suspended for one year, while former area secretary KP Madhu was reprimanded.