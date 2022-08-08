CPI says LDF allies being ignored by CPI(M) in Kerala

CPI party delegates who attended the party's Pathanamthitta district committee meeting lashed out against the CPI(M) over the gold smuggling case, SilverLine project and other matters.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala, which is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, has been criticising the government for sidelining the party in all matters. During a party meeting on Sunday, August 7, the CPI hit out at the party’s Pathanamthittha district secretary Kanam Rajendran, calling him a “slave” to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While the second LDF government ran into controversy over issues including the gold smuggling case, Kanam Rajendran had staunchly defended CM Pinarayi.

The CPI has four ministers in the Cabinet, as well as a Deputy Speaker. Among other matters, the CPI also took exception to how the LDF government is often referred to as the ‘Pinarayi government’. According to the Times of India, district secretary CK Sasidharan presented a report during the meeting, in which he alleged that the acronym ‘LDF’ was not present in any of the government’s campaigns, and the constituent parties of the government did not get due credit.

The CPI’s report also alleged that the CPI(M) entered into a “secret deal” with the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), and claimed that the second LDF government does not have as much public support as the first term. The report also mentioned the contentious SilverLine project, and alleged that the government was trying to force the project on people. It also lashed out at the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), saying that it had an “undemocratic” way of functioning.

It is to be noted that in the recent issue of CPI(M) leader and former minister MM Mani making controversial remarks against opposition legislator KK Rema, CPI national leader Annie Raja had come out against Mani. However, Kanam disagreed with Annie Raja’s comments, saying that it was not the opinion of the Kerala unit of the CPI.

CPI leaders also came out strongly against state Health Minister and CPI(M) leader Veena George, saying that the health system of Kerala was recognised by the global media during the previous LDF government, and was allegedly spoiled by the functioning of the present Health Minister.

