CPI distances itself from Annie Raja’s remarks on Kerala police

Annie Raja had alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the state.

Days after Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja criticised the actions of police in Left-ruled Kerala, the party’s state unit has rejected her remarks, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government will look into her complaints. CPI’s Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran said that party leaders in the state had no complaints about the functioning of the police. Calling the criticism as the party’s ‘internal matter,’ Kanam said that there was no need for making it a public controversy.

The CPI is a key partner in Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. "No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticised the functioning of the police in the state. The state unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force," Kanam Rajendran told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought over the issue.

Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, on Wednesday, had alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the southern state. She also said that she suspected the presence of an “RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) gang” in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state.

Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday came out against Annie Raja's remarks on the "RSS gang" in the state police saying that not the Sangh Parivar but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be blamed for the "mismanagement and arrogance" of the police force.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds charge of the Home Department in the state, said on Saturday that the government will look into the reason behind Annie Raja’s statement. He said that Annie Raja is a national leader and she might have got some information from somewhere.

(With PTI inputs)