CoWin registration for vaccination of 15-18 year olds begins on January 1

Student ID cards will also work as identification for getting the vaccine administered for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

Registration for vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years against COVID-19 is beginning on Saturday, January 1 on the CoWin portal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Taking to Twitter, he requested people to register eligible children in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will start from January 3.

CoWin chief Dr RS Sharma had earlier said that student ID cards will also work as identification for getting the vaccine administered to beneficiaries in this age group.He also said that there will be no change in the process of registration and administration, as compared to adults.

Those eligible will have to register on the CoWin app in advance and book an appointment at a vaccination centre close to them, and students will be able to use their student ID as proof for verification before vaccination.

Read: 15-18 year olds can use student ID to register on CoWin for vaccination

In an interview to CNN-News18, RS Sharma said that children born in the year 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination and they can register on or after January 1. There are nine documents valid for identification, with students having the additional option of using their school identity card, he said.

The nine other documents that are acceptable are Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by Ministry of Labour), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card, PAN Card, Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office, Passport, Pension Document, Voter ID.

Official sources had earlier told PTI that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is likely to be the only COVID-19 vaccine available, for now, for those in the age group of 15-18 years, who will be inoculated from January 3.