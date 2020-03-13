COVID19: Telugu podcast discusses the novel coronavirus spread

This week’s Samacharam Sameeksha episode focuses on how COVID19 is transmitted, precautions to be taken

news Podcast

Since the time this episode was recorded, the number of cases in India has gone up to 75, of which 16 are the Italian tourists. There has been one recorded death in Kalaburgi, Karnataka.

In this weeks Samacharam Sameeksha, Ayesha Minhaz speaks to Dr K Subhakar, a pulmonologist and a professor from Hyderabad. Dr Subhakar is currently a consultant pulmonologist at Care Hospital.

In the episode, Dr Subhakar talks about coronaviruses, the novel coronavirus (COVID19), how it is transmitted, and what precautions are to be taken. From his experience of diagnosing the first case of Swine flu in India in 2009, Dr Subakar speaks about our preparedness.

The first recorded case of swine flu was during peak summer, Dr Subhakar said explaining how temperature might not be a deterrent.

Dr Subhakar also stresses on needs to disbelieve rumours in order to tackle the pandemic. He spoke at length about the myths around turmeric or ginger acting as a preventive home remedy, and said, even Lord Indra’s Amrutham (nectar) won’t help. The precautions that help, such as regular handwashing are what need to be observed, he added.

Listen to the podcast here.

Samacharam Sameeksha is a Telugu news podcast hosted by Suno India to bring to you news and views of all developments from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The podcast will also analyse news coverage and bring in perspectives to cut through the noise. This podcast is hosted by independent journalist Ayesha Minhaz.

