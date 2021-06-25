Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao inaugurated a Covid Command Centre in Hyderabad on Friday, June 25. The centre has been established as part of the government’s preparedness to fight the potential third wave of COVID-19.

The Centre has been set up at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare premises, located in Vengalrao Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to the press release issued by the government, the control room consists of a command centre, call centre and telemedicine centre, which would enable the administration to take complete control of the health crisis by aggregating and handling all the data related to COVID-19. “It will also provide citizens a reliable forum where they can air their apprehensions and seek medical guidance,” the press release said.

The dashboard in the centre would provide an overview of all the key metrics to assess the COVID-19 situation. The system equipped with data analytics and artificial intelligence would help officials in taking decisions regarding all COVID-19 related demand and supply status, and optimal allocation mechanisms.

According to the press release, people can dial 1905 and get information about all the COVID-19 related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalization requirements etc.

On the same day, the Minister also inaugurated a Construction and Demolition (C&D) processing and recycling facility with 500 Tonne Per Day capacity at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad. This is the second C&D recycling facility with 500 Tonne Per Day capacity in Hyderabad. The first facility came into operation at Jeedimetla in November last year.

Various recycled products from the C&D waste are generated at this facility which are utilized for non-structural purposes such as footpaths, road sub-base etc. The government said that citizens can pay a nominal price per Metric Tonne of C&D waste for the collection and disposal through this plant by dialing toll free no: 1800-1200-1159.