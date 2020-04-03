COVID-19 volunteer attacked in Tanur in Kerala’s Malappuram

A trauma care volunteer has been attacked by a group of unidentified people near Pandara Kadappuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

27-year-old Jabir, a native of Chappadi, was attacked in the early hours of Friday while he was returning after COVID-19 related work. A group of people who were standing at the Pandara Kadappuram junction attacked Jabir with sticks. He has sustained injuries on his legs and hands. Tanur police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Jabir. Jabir has volunteered for the government’s COVID-19 resistance activities.

According to the police there was a shed at the junction where people come and sit in groups. Owing to the spread of COVID-19, the police had vandalised the shed to stop people from coming in contact with each other.

“The people in the area were under the impression that the shed was destroyed due to people like Jabir who had been working to check the spread of the virus,” an official of the Tanur Police Station told TNM.

The police however have not identified the people who attacked Jabir. It was reported that earlier in the week, when some people had been gathered at the junction while Jabir was returning back, he asked them to disperse which angered them.

On Thursday, April 3, 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala taking the total number of cases in the state to 286. 256 people are currently under treatment for the disease. 28 persons have been discharged following recovery. 11 people are under treatment in Malappuram. 13,936 people are on surveillance in the district – 13.873 are on home quarantine and 63 are in isolation in hospitals.