COVID-19 vaccine: Kerala govt in final stage of registering frontline workers

Kerala began compiling data of health workers for vaccination in November.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Even as the Union Health Ministry has said that coronavirus vaccination would be voluntary in the country, Kerala is in the final stage of its process of registering frontline workers for the same. Health Minister KK Shailaja took to Twitter to make the announcement. "COVID-19 vaccination registration process is in the final stage. First phase of vaccination to cover: Healthcare workers, anganwadi workers and medical students," the minister tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Registration process is in the final stage



First phase of vaccination to cover:

Health Care Workers, Anganwadi Workers and Medical Students — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 17, 2020

The Union Health Ministry on Monday advised people to take inoculation shots. The ministry also said that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed in other countries. “We have completed the data collection of those in the government sector and 85% of those in the private sector. In fact, the whole data should be ready as and when we get the vaccine from the Government of India,” Health Secretary Rajan N Khobragade told TNM.

Kerala began compiling data of health workers for vaccination in November. The health workers include field workers. Health workers come under the primary category of people to be vaccinated once the vaccine is available. It's categorised data collection of healthcare workers of both government and private sector.

Kerala govt creating database of healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination

The data collection is on the direction of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry in October issued a circular to the Health Department of State and Union Territories to collect data of frontline workers of government and private hospitals.

Kerala has set up an expert committee to oversee the distribution of the vaccine. The collection of data at the district levels is overseen by District Medical Officers (DMO). “We have completed collection of data of healthcare people in the government sector and that in the private sector will be completed in a couple of days,” Pathanamthitta DMO Dr Sheeja told TNM.

Also Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all in state

Chennai Corp begins identifying frontline healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination