COVID-19 vaccine to Health ID: PM Modi’s Independence Day speech in 10 points

This was the prime minister’s seventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the seventh consecutive year from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday, with 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' or self-reliance as the main focus of his speech. He presented a broad outline for spurring India's growth in diverse sectors and stated that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the country's march towards self-reliance.

The Prime Minister made a host of new announcements, including the launch of a national digital health mission under which health IDs will be given to everyone, connecting all six lakh villages with optical fibres in 1,000 days and more.

Here are the highlights:

> PM Modi announced that India is working on three COVID-19 vaccine trials, which are in different stages. “Once they are closer to getting final clearances, we will announce a roadmap for distribution,” he said.

> He announced a health ID, which he described to be an Aadhaar-like card for health records called the National Digital Health Mission. “One Health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were,” Modi said.

> Modi also listed out a number of reform measures undertaken by his government which resulted in a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country last year. “Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy,” said Modi.

> He also spoke about a cybersecurity policy. Modi said that India is alert, cautious and is taking decisions to counter cyber threats and is constantly developing new systems.. “The threats from cyberspace can endanger all these aspects of Indian life. The government is alert to this threat and is taking all the necessary action,” Modi said. The draft of National Cyber Security Strategy 2020, that envisages creating a secure cyberspace in India, is ready and is likely to be finalised this year.

> The PM also addressed India’s festering row with China. In a reference to the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, Modi said, "From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country have responded to them in the same language," Modi said.

> The country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination, he said in remarks aimed at Pakistan and China.

> He also addressed the ‘Vocal for Local’ motion pushed in recent times. “The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products. If we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” he said.

> He also announced a project to protect Asiatic Lions called Project Lion. In his speech, the Prime Minister said in recent times, the population of tigers and lions has significantly gone up. The project will entail habitat development, engage modern technologies in lion management and address the issue of diseases among lions and its associated species through advanced world-class research and veterinary care, according to the environment ministry.

> Modi added that they were working to double farmer incomes. “Some of you may not know this, but unlike any other business, where a businessman has the freedom to sell their product or service in any part of the country or the world and at a price they want, our farmers, till now did not have that freedom. They could only sell to who they were told to sell. Now, we have removed these restrictions, and given farmers the freedom to sell at the best price, and to who they want,” he said.

> He also thanked frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation amid the pandemic. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them,” he said.