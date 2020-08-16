Vaccine development takes upto 1.5 yrs: WHO's Dr Soumya Swaminathan on COVID-19

The WHO's Chief Scientist was conferred with the Tamil Nadu CM’s special award, in recognition of her advisory role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the World Health Organisation, stated on Saturday that it would take at least one to 1.5 years to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. With six months of this duration having already passed, eight vaccines are under development in different companies in India and many more across the world. She spoke to reporters after being honoured by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami during the 74th Independence Day celebration at Fort St George in Chennai.

“Generally, to develop a new vaccine for a disease, under normal circumstances, it will take anywhere between five to 10 years. In this case of a pandemic, with the joint efforts by WHO and other agencies, it might take at least one to one-and-a-half years, minimum, as finding a new vaccine involves a testing process,” she told reporters after the event.

“Maintain a six-feet distance from each other, do not go out without wearing masks and be careful while venturing out,” she further added.

Soumya Swaminathan was on Saturday conferred with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's special award, in recognition of her advisory role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The WHO representative has been providing suggestions to the state health department to step up measures in fighting the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation, Swaminathan has 30 years of experience in clinical care and research and has worked throughout her career to translate her research into impactful programmes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Best Practices award was bagged by the department of treasuries, while the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) received the second prize for conducting fever clinics across the city to break the transmission chain of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation received the certificate of appreciation for various steps undertaken to ensure uninterrupted availability of drugs for combating coronavirus. The Chief Minister also said that the government has spent Rs 6,650 crore so far for COVID-19 preparedness and relief measures.

