COVID-19: University of Kerala, Calicut University, others postpone exams

The decision comes following the direction of the Kerala Governor.

Several universities in Kerala have postponed exams that were to be held from April 19 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was announced by Mahatma Gandhi University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, Kerala University of Health Sciences, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Calicut University and University of Kerala on Sunday, following the direction of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state.

Exams that were scheduled to be held from April 19 have been postponed until further notice, stated the universities. A section of parents and students had also reportedly raised demands to postpone exams in light of the rising COVID-19 infections.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier on Sunday written to the Kerala Governor to postpone exams, stating that many parents and students are concerned over the spread of COVID-19.

“I am pleased to say that I have had an excellent conversation with @KeralaGovernor Arif Mohd Khan, who heard me out sympathetically & has promised to consider the matter in his capacity as Chancellor/Visitor of all state universities. Irresponsible to conduct physical exams now,” Shashii Tharoor said in a tweet.

Last May, all exams including that of schools, colleges and universities were similarly postponed and were held later in the wake of the pandemic.

Kerala has been witnessing a major increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. On Saturday, the state witnessed the highest single day spike of 13,835 COVID-19 cases. It is in this backdrop that the universities were instructed by the Governor to postpone exams.

The state government has also decided to impose more restrictions. It is now mandatory to register events like weddings and house warming ceremonies. Details of public functions, including ceremonies like weddings and housewarming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 jagratha portal' in advance.

