COVID-19: Two Kerala men booked for violating lockdown orders, attacking cops

The accused youths have been identified as Nishad (20) and Nishadil (22) of Ernakulam.

The Ernakulam police on Wednesday arrested two men for breaking the curfew and attacking police officers on duty in Perumbavoor.

Siblings and Vazhakulam natives Nishad (20) and Nishadil (22) were arrested by the Thadiyittaparambil police station on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning. The accused were caught speeding in their two-wheeler during lockdown by police officials who were discharging their duties at the Malayidamthuruthu junction. Enraged at being halted, the accused reportedly attacked the police officers, pushed them and tore their uniforms. The attacked policemen, who sustained minor injuries, were admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

“The two accused were booked under two sections. Section 353 - Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and section 269 - Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life of the Indian Penal Code,” Circle Inspector of Thadiyittaparambu police station confirmed to TNM.

The accused are pending a bail, confirmed the Circle Inspector.

On day 1 of the lockdown on Wednesday, March 25, the Kerala police registered 402 cases against people who violated lockdown orders in the state.

It was on Monday night that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that Kerala will go into a complete lockdown from Tuesday. Later on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days as well.

However, not everyone abided by the rule in the state. Despite clear instructions that only emergency vehicles are allowed, many people were found occupying the streets on Wednesday.