COVID-19: Telangana vaccinates 3530 people on day one, 20 report minor reactions

A few instances of anganwadi workers refusing to get vaccinated, fearing adverse effects due to their pre-existing illnesses, were also recorded.

On the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Telangana reported that 3,530 people had received the jab and the state had achieved 84% of its target for the day. As of 3:30 pm, while no adverse reactions, 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccines were recorded, the state health department said.

Speaking to the media, the state’s Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, said that the reactions recorded by the health department consist of swelling, mild redness and pain where the vaccine injection was given. The beneficiaries will be monitored for the next few days.

The health department had set a target of vaccinating 4,200 health staff and frontline workers such as sanitation staff and anganwadi workers across the state one day one. A few instances of anganwadi workers refusing to get vaccinated fearing adverse effects due to pre-existing illness were also reported.

Rao said, “People receiving the vaccine have had to go through anxiety in the past few days, while also dealing with questions and fears from family. But today, we are grateful to Krishnamma at Gandhi Hospital and Jeyamma at Narsingi Rural Health Centre, for coming forward to take the vaccine first, and telling people that it is safe.”

He pointed out how the 59-year-old Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy also took the vaccine. “He wants to be a role model to the people amid fears being created around the vaccine. Many officials received the vaccine. It has been four hours since the DME took the vaccine. This shows the vaccine is completely safe,”

The Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had earlier on Saturday announced that he will take the vaccine but later decided not to take the shot. The minister’s office informed that he decided against taking the vaccine following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to politicians to give priority to healthcare workers.

The minister was scheduled to take the vaccine at Gandhi hospital on the first day.

(With IANS inputs)