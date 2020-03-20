COVID-19: Telangana TRS MLA who came from the US violates quarantine

The Asifabad District Collector has issued a stern warning to TRS MLA Koneru Konappa to stay at home.

The District Collector of Asifabad has issued a notice to Sirpur-Kagaznagar MLA Koneru Konappa on Thursday for violating health guidelines and endangering the lives of hundreds of people in his constituency. The TRS MLA, who along with his wife had returned from the US on March 15, were supposed to be in home quarantine as instructed by the government. However, claiming that he was 'tested negative for coronavirus', the MLA went around his constituency freely; participated in a pooja which had several people; attended a municipal council meeting; went to temples etc without even wearing a mask.

Following news of his movements, which created fear and panic in the district, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and the district medical team has asked the legislator to strictly follow the rules and self quarantine himself.

Speaking to TNM, District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Komaram Balu said, “The Collector and I visited the MLA’s residence and advised him and his wife to strictly adhere to the health guidelines.”

Pleading ignorance, the MLA claimed that he was tested negative both at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad and during the check by the district officials -- although no tests are being conducted at the airport, and this is only initial screening for temperature. “I thought when the tests were negative there was no need for quarantine,” he told The Times of India. However, the DMHO contradicted his claims and said that they have been asking all the foreign returnees, even if they are asymptomatic, to be in self quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government has constituted district coordination teams comprising District Collectors, superintendent of police and DMHOs to identify those who came to the state from foreign countries since March 1, and see that they are quarantined at their respective homes. The CM said that they are taking the help of intelligence as well to track these persons. For this identification purpose, gram panchayat officers, municipal authorities and district officials have been engaged. The government has also created 18 checkposts in the bordering districts. At the check post, the travellers are screened, and if anyone has a history of foreign travel they are sent to isolation wards.