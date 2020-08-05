COVID-19: Telangana reports 2012 new cases, Hyderabad reports 532

1,139 persons were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours, while 13 had succumbed to COVID-19.

Telangana reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of active cases to 19,568. With this, the state has so far reported 70,958 cases with 576 deaths against 50,814 recoveries.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported the highest number of cases at 532, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri at 198, Rangareddy at 188, and Warangal Urban district with 127 cases. Khammam reported 97 fresh coronavirus positive cases while Sangareddy reported 89 cases, and Nizamabad, 83. Kamareddy and Karimnagar have reported 75 and 41 new patients respectively, while Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Jogulamba Gadwal have reported 46 and 48 new patients respectively. Mahbubnagar reported 51 new cases and Nalgonda reported 49 cases.

Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy are continuing to see high number of cases while pockets such as Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Nalgonda are also seeing a steady surge in the numbers.

As per the latest bulletin, there were 13 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Of these, 53.87% of the deceased had comorbidities besides COVID-19.

The age-wise trends of COVID-19 positivity rate in the state show that 25% of the people who contracted the coronavirus were aged between 31 and 40 years old, while those aged between 21 and 30 constitute 22.1% of all cases. People aged between 41 to 50 years were third most affected, accounting for 18.6% of all cases. Of the total infections in the state, 65.6% of all patients are male while 34.4% are female.

As per the bulletin, 1,139 patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours, while at least 12,938 people are in home or institutional isolation. Of 5,22,143 total tests conducted so far, 21,118 were done in the last 24 hours.

Though Hyderabad hasnâ€™t reported more than 1,000 in a day in the past week, it has the highest number of containment zones in the state with a total of 81. Districts such as Medak, Mahboobnagar and Karimnagar too have a high number of containment zones.

Of the 20,936 total beds under the government facilities, 17,818 beds are vacant. These beds include isolation facilities, oxygen and intensive care unit beds along with 1,117 ventilators. The government said that it has set up 16 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test centres and 320 rapid antigen test centres, besides 23 private labs to test RT-PCR samples.