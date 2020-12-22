COVID-19: Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan arrested after party at Mumbai club

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police raided the club located in Sahar area near the airport around 2 am.

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and actor Hrithik Roshanâ€™s wife Sussane Khan were among 34 people arrested after a party at Mumbaiâ€™s Dragonfly club, located in Sahar area. The case was filed against 27 celebrities and 7 employees of the club for violating COVID-19 norms at the club and keeping the club open beyond the permissible time.

According to a report in India Today, the Mumbai police booked the 34 people, including Suresh Raina, under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). They have also been booked under sections of the Disaster Management Act.

According to reports, as per the guidelines issued by the Mumbai civic body, pubs are allowed to remain open till 11.30 pm only. However, the pub where the party was being held was open till 4 am. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the club located in Sahar area near the airport around 2 am. They arrested 27 customers present in the club and seven staff members, the police official told PTI.

The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the states airports from European and West Asian countries.

As per the state government's directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said on Monday.

Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew, but more than five people cannot assemble at a place during the seven-hour-long period, he said.