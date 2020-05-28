COVID-19 spread not alarming, Telangana govt is prepared: CM KCR

"The government is ready to provide treatment to any number of cases in the state," KCR said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that people should not be scared or feel fearful about the coronavirus, as the spread was not on an alarming scale despite relaxations in the lockdown. However, he said that people should be cautious and alert.

He said according to some estimates, positive cases may increase in the country in the next two to three months.

"But people should not entertain any fear or anxiety. The government is ready to provide treatment to any number of cases in the state. The required PPE kits, test kits, masks, beds, ventilators, hospitals are all ready," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted him as saying

KCR was addressing a high-level meeting called by him to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Medical Officers, experts and state level committees examined the developments that are taking place on COVID-19 all over the world and explained the present situation to the Chief Minister and Ministers.

"The developments around the world, point out that one should not be scared about the coronavirus issue. According to the studies conducted all over the world and estimates by the World Health Organisation (WHO) despite spread of the virus, the symptoms are not appearing in a majority of people," KCR claimed.

"They pointed out that only 15 percent of them have Influenza-like symptoms, cold, cough, and difficulty in breathing. People with this Influenza Like Symptoms (ILI) will recover fast. Only 5 percent of them have the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). More care should be taken about these patients. A majority of deaths happened in this category," he added.

He also said that the death rate in the country is 2.86 percent compared to 2.82 percent in Telangana.

It was also observed that though there was movement among the people after the relaxations, the virus did not spread rapidly. "This is a good development. In all, it is proved that nobody should entertain fear about COVID-19. Since there is no medicine and vaccine for coronavirus, people should be alert. They should take personal precautions," medical officers and experts told KCR, according to the CMO statement.

Urging people to take precautions though there was relaxation in the lockdown guidelines, KCR also asked the medical and health department to be alert.

"People who got the virus were asymptomatic. There is no room for any anxiety. Some are having symptoms. We have to provide good medical treatment to them. There is a need to take extra care about patients in a serious condition," he said.

