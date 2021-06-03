COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in 18 Maharashtra districts from June 4

COVID-19-induced restrictions will be lifted from June 4 in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts where the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have dipped considerably, the state government said. Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar made the announcement after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority here on Thursday.

The lockdown-like restrictions, imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified, would be lifted in 18 districts where the positivity rate is 5% or less and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is less than 25%, he said. These 18 districts are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane.

All restrictions would be lifted in these districts, he said. Restrictions in Mumbai would be relaxed partially, but the travel by local trains, the state capital's lifeline, would not be open to the general public as of now, the minister said.

Further, the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in Maharashtra have been cancelled this year in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced. He said, â€œChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the state. A (formal) decision was taken today."

The Maharashtra government's decision came two days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams citing the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 10 (SSC) board exams in the state were cancelled earlier due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, but a formal announcement was made on Thursday.

Some people had opposed the cancellation of exams but in todayâ€™s meeting with CM Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the exams, Wadettiwar said.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said on Wednesday that a proposal has been sent to the state disaster management authority to take a final call on these exams