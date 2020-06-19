COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 lakh in India, over 3.8 lakh patients in total

India recorded 13,586 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over three months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opening up in a phased manner from June 8 as people get used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 19 stands at 3,80,532 with 13,586 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,04,711 patients have recovered. With 336 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 12,573, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 19:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 52,334 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 23,065 are under treatment. 28,641 people have recovered, and 625 people have died due to the disease. On June 18, 2,141 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 7,944 coronavirus cases in total, and 2,843 people are under treatment. 4,983 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 114 deaths. A total of 210 new cases were reported in the state on June 18.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 2,862 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,343 are active. 1,503 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 97 new cases on June 18.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,496 coronavirus cases, and 3,632 patients are still under treatment. 3,772 have recovered and 92 deaths have been reported. 425 new cases were reported on June 18.

â€” Telangana has reported 6,027 coronavirus cases till date, of which 2,531 people are still under treatment. 3,301 people have recovered and 195 have died. The state reported 353 new patients on June 18.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,20,504 cases, of which 53,915 are undergoing treatment. 60,838 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 5,751 succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,752 new cases on June 18.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.