COVID-19 patient kills self at govt hospital in Chennai, second incident in 2 days

The death of the 57-year-old man at Omandurar GH comes a day after a COVID-19 patient killed himself at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

A COVID-19 patient killed himself at the Omandurar multi-specialty Government General Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The death of the 57-year-old man comes a day after another COVID-19 patient killed himself at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

According to reports, the 57-year-old patient of Royapuram who was working as a clerk at the Madras High Court, was receiving treatment for coronavirus at the Omandurar Government General Hospital. The patient was admitted to the hospital with complains of breathlessness and had been receiving treatment for a week.

The patient had co-morbidities but was stable. On Wednesday, the patient had gone to the restroom and did not return for a long time. When the hospital staff went around checking for the patient, he was found dead in the restroom, the report said.

The hospital authorities have recovered the body from the restroom and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Similarly, on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man of Mathur killed himself at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital. A report said that Mani of Mathur MMDA was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms of coronavirus. A subsequent test taken from his samples showed that he was positive. He was allotted a room on the third floor and he also went to the restroom but never returned. When a staffer went looking for the patient, he found Mani dead in the restroom. Mani was allegedly depressed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Police investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 817 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the 817 cases, Chennai recorded 558 cases, thereby pushing the total cases in the city to 12,203. Six more persons succumbed due to infections taking the total number of deaths in the state to 133. A total of 567 patients were discharged on Wednesday following recovery. The state currently has 8,500 active cases.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)