COVID-19 patient in Kerala’s Thrissur dies by suicide

He was found dead at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

Coronavirus Death

A COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur was found dead at the hospital on Monday morning. Sreenivasan, 57, was found dead near the toilet of the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, according to the police.

He is a native of Puzhakkal in the district. The death is assumed to have happened between 9.30 pm on Sunday and 5.30 am on Monday. The other patients at the isolation ward saw the dead body at 5.30 am on Monday.

“They informed a PG student who was on duty at the ward who in turn informed us,” an official frpm the Mulamkunnathukavu police station told TNM.

“Sreenivasan was last seen at his bed at around 9.30 pm on Sunday and hence the death is assumed to have happened after 9. 30 pm and before 5.30 am,” the police officer added.

According to reports, Sreenivasan had been admitted at a private hospital for treatment for stomach related ailments and had been shifted to the Medical College on confirmation of COVID-19.

Sreenivasan, a native of Puzhakkal, is a farmer. The police is proceeding with inquest procedures and the dead body will be cremated following COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile Kerala reported 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday while adding 7,025 new patients to its. On Sunday, the state reported 8,511 recoveries. Kerala so far has reported 1513 deaths.

The state of late has been recording one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. Currently, 89,675 people are under treatment for the disease while the number of recoveries stand at 3,48,835. The number of people under observation in the state are 2,93,622.

Also Read: Kerala now has second highest active COVID-19 patients in the country