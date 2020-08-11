A 36-year-old man, Radhakrishna Reddy availing treatment for coronavirus took his own life in the early hours of Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ongole.

The deceased, who was a resident of Darimadugu village in Markapuram mandal in Ongole, was reportedly depressed. He was admitted to RIMS on August 8, and was availing treatment at the casualty ward due to a lack of beds.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 12.30 am on Monday when the staff were shifting him from the casualty ward to a different ward. Reddy, who was taken on a stretcher, got off it and before the staff could react, jumped off the third floor of the building, the hospital staff told police.

The hospital said that Reddy was on antidepressants as he was suffering from psychiatric stress. He also allegedly tried to consume sanitiser in the isolation ward, they said.

Reddy is survived by his wife and two children. His mother too was in the same hospital when the incident took place. She came to test herself after Reddy tested positive in the antigen test.

Circle Inspector M Bheema Nayak told Deccan Chronicle that according to the victim’s mother, Reddy was an alcoholic and that his health in general was not in a good condition besides having coronavirus. “The victim was married but not taking care of the family because of his addiction to liquor. One of the reasons for depression was unavailability of liquor in the vicinity of the village,” the CI was quoted as saying.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (toll free): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.