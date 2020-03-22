COVID-19: Mahindra Group offers resorts as isolation centres, may make ventilators

Chairperson Anand Mahindra tweeted that he would also be contributing his salary towards those affected by the pandemic.

Taking cognisance of the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in India, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group, has announced that the company would be taking steps to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

He announced on Twitter that in addition to adapting their manufacturing facilities to make ventilators the company will also open its Mahindra Holiday resorts as isolation centres in view of overflowing hospital beds. He also said he will contribute his salary towards a fund to assist small businesses and self employed persons.

“To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities. The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self employed). We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems,” tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Several billionaires across the globe have stepped up to provide financial support in view of the worldwide pandemic. Earlier, fashion designer Giorgio Armani and 16 other billionaires from Italy donated 1.3 billion US dollars to fight coronavirus in the country. Together it was estimated that around 33 billion US dollars had been raised.

Similarly, Jack Ma co-founder and executive chairperson of Alibaba Group of companies donated masks and test kits to all countries in Africa. Earlier, in response to Jack’s tweet, many Indian twitter users criticised Anand Mahindra and other Indian businessmen for not taking up the initiative in fighting the pandemic.

There have been 341 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in India as of Sunday, with six deaths recorded across the country. Several officials have called for people to self isolate in their homes and to practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Strict general and personal hygiene and proper hand washing have been advised to all.