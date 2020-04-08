COVID-19 lockdown: KSRTC to operate buses in 5 districts to facilitate essential services

Among the 16, six buses will run in Shivamogga district,

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday said that a total of 16 buses have started operating within a few districts to ensure essential services continue amidst the lockdown.

Out of the 16, one bus each is running within Ramangara and Davangere city limits, 4 buses are running in Mysuru and another 4 in Mangaluru. A total of six buses are running in Shivamogga district.

Other than this, 10 bus stations are being used as vegetable markets and grocery shops.

KSRTC buses were already ferrying officials of the Health, Police and local Municipal Corporation and other emergency staff as and when directed by respective District Deputy Commissioners.

All KSRTC commercial services were suspended from March 22 when a nationwide lockdown was affected in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Since March, the KSRTC is said to have incurred a cumulative revenue loss of Rs 182.28 crore.

A press note from the KSRTC said that Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad has asked senior officers to undertake a visit to their designated divisions and all the depots on April 9. The officers led by the Divisional Managers have been asked to review precautionary measures taken by the staff with regards to combating the spread of COVID-19.

The MD further urged that officers should ensure that all the staff are all keeping good health and are maintaining social distance directions of the Health advisory. Further masks made by the KSRTC workshop staff themselves, sanitisers and gloves should be made available to all

Similarly, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is running a total of 180 buses to enable movement of essential service delivery personnel. Other than health staff police, those working in petrol bunks, vegetable and grocery stores, all other passengers with emergency needs were asked to procure curfew pass for travelling in these buses.