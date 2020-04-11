COVID-19: Keralaâ€™s Aralam sanctuary installs cameras to monitor tiger movement

The NTCA has alerted chief wardens of all states to keep an eye on wild animals, after a tiger in the US tested positive for the virus and died.

COVID-19 precautions have been stepped up at wildlife sanctuaries in Kerala after reports on the possibility of spread of the virus among wild animals. Cameras have been placed inside Kannur Aralam wildlife sanctuary to watch over the movements of wild animals, especially tigers.

This move comes after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) alerted chief wildlife wardens of all states with tiger range forests to keep an eye on tigers, following the death of a tiger in the United States due to coronavirus.

The Union Environment Ministry has also advised states to stop human visits in national parks to prevent transmission of infection to animals.

In Aralam sanctuary, the Forest department has installed 20 cameras at different places. Most of them are installed near water sources, which the wild animals frequent to drink water. Thermographic cameras placed within iron boxes have been fixed in the trees inside the forest. Such cameras can create images using infrared radiations. In thermographic imaging, the temperature in animals can be monitored.

"These cameras will record their movements without their knowledge. We have placed them near the water sources. Their health conditions can be monitored by analysing the pictures," A Sajna, Wildlife warden at Aralam told media. She added that pictures will be collected every three days. Apart from tigers, the department will monitor other animals too. If some abnormalities are found, those animals will be taken care of separately, informed the Forest department.

As per reports, this system will be extended to other wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the state.

"Tigers may be observed for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as respiratory signs of nasal discharge, coughing and laboured breathing through direct observation to the extent possible, besides through camera trap images for visible symptoms," the NTCAâ€™s direction to the state says, as reported by PTI.

Central Zoo Authority has also asked all zoos in the country to monitor the animals and keep a watch on any abnormal symptoms.