COVID-19: Kerala reports new single-day high with 1103 fresh cases

Four patients succumbed to COVID-19, the state government reported on Saturday.

Kerala reported 1,103 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after reporting less than 1,000 cases. This is the highest single-day record of new cases since the coronavirus outbreak. However, 1,049 recoveries were also reported.

Four patients succumbed to COVID-19, the state government reported on Saturday. This includes a 63-year-old woman in Kasargod, a 67-year-old woman and 58-year-old man in Kozhikode and a 40-year-old woman in Palakkad. A 76-year-old woman, who had died in Ernakulam, was later found to be positive for the coronavirus.

Thiruvananthapuram continues to be the most-affected district with 240 new COVID-19 cases and 218 of them through contact. However, a complete lockdown has not been announced and the district will follow the restrictions in place earlier. Kozhikode with 105 cases and Alappuzha with 102 cases are at second and third places in the state. Active cases in Thiruvananthapuram are now at 2,666, while Ernakulam has 909 cases and Kollam has 859 cases.

There are 9,420 active cases in the state. The total number of recoveries is at 8,613.

On Saturday, 21 health workers were confirmed to have COVID-19.

As against earlier days, the number of cases from people who returned to the state from other places is far less. Only 225 cases are imported on Saturday, as against 838 cases that have come through local transmission. Among the latter, the source of 72 patients has not been traced.

Across the state, 1,54,300 people are under observation for the disease. Among them, 8,981 are in hospitals.

The state, which has been increasing testing in recent weeks, has collected 22,013 samples in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,53,982 samples have been tested in all in the state so far.

Considering the origin of the new cases, 34 new hotspots have been added. There are now 481 hotspots in the state.

The police have booked cases against 983 people for violating lockdown restrictions across the state. They have arrested 852 people and seized 303 vehicles. As many as 5,575 incidents of people not wearing masks have also been reported. Twelve cases have been registered against people who violated quarantine.

